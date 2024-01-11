Teachers put the reason for their anger in crystal clear terms on an equally clear (and cold) morning outside Pencoedtre High in the first round of intended strike action over pupil behaviour.

Today, January 10, teachers stood outside Pencoedtre High with placards that read “safety in school” having had enough of the verbal and in some cases physical abuse they are receiving from a minority of pupils.

Sharon Daly, executive member for southeast Wales at NASUWT (National Association of Schoolmasters/Union of Women Teachers) articulated the issue succinctly and clearly, saying employer – the Vale Council - is not doing enough to protect teachers and discipline pupils that step over the line.

“We are not striking because of the pupils, we are striking because of the employer's response,” said Ms Daly.

“We have lots of negative behaviour, verbal and physical abuse of staff and other pupils, what the difference is here is the lack of employer’s appropriate response."

Teachers went on strike at 7am (Image: Newsquest)

Teachers are striking over what they perceive to be a lack of employer support in disciplining pupils (Image: Newsquest)

In a joint statement by the school and governing body Vale of Glamorgan Council released ahead of the strikes, they said they were putting in place measures including offering updated training and updating the school’s behaviour policy to tackle problem behaviour.

Ms Daly, who is a serving teacher for 20 years, said at Pencoedtre, discipline is not being enforced.

“Our bottom line is simple,” said Ms Daly, “it is not acceptable for our members, or for other pupils to be physically threatened, or abused by a small minority of pupils and for it not to be dealt with appropriately.

“If I was physically assaulted that pupil would be excluded. If I was verbally abused that pupil would be sent home to return the following day.

“In this school, that is not happening and we are allowing children to behave in ways which is unacceptable in society.”

Sharon Daly, national executive member south wales at NASUWT, says discipline is not being enforced at the school (Image: Newsquest)

Teachers say they can be subject to physical and mental abuse (Image: Newsquest)

In their joint statement, the school and Vale Council said they were “disappointed” at the action coming ahead of A-Level exams.

A council spokesperson said: “We are fully aware of the issues affecting staff and are working with the NASUWT to resolve them.

“The work taking place has been discussed with the trade union in regular meetings and includes steps to improve the working environment and update the school’s behaviour policy.

“All staff will undergo specialist, ongoing training.

“The local authority, senior leaders and governors are committed to actioning the Post-Inspection Action Plan (PIAP). This includes improving the provision to address the behaviour of a minority of pupils who have trauma-related issues.”

Further strikes could take place on January 18, 24, 25, 31 and February 1.