Firefighters were called to reports of a car on fire on Windsor Road, Penarth around 3.21 pm on Tuesday, January 9.

Crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene, alongside emergency service colleagues.

The car was found engulfed in flames on a residential street, and firefighters were able to stop the blaze within half an hour of arriving on the scene using a hose reel jet.

A Spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Services said: “At approximately 3.21 pm on Tuesday, January 9, SWFRS was called to a car fire on Windsor Road in Penarth.

“Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet. The matter was then handed over to the police. Stop message received at 3.51 pm.”

Police were called to the scene for traffic management as Cardiff Bus routes 92, 93 and 94 were diverted via Barry Road, Redlands Road, and Stanwell Road in both directions before roads re-opened at 4.15 pm.

South Wales Police and The Welsh Ambulance Service were approached for comment.