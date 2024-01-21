Alex Lewis was walking home to Risca from Newport late on Friday, January 5, near the canal when a "strobing green light" caught his eye.

While walking towards the pub on Cefn Road and heading towards the entrance to the canal, he noticed something in the sky.

"My initial thought was it was a helicopter," he explained. "I saw it in the distance, and thought that because it seemed to be around the right altitude and had a green light flashing."

Alex Lewis, from Risca, said he couldn't believe what I was seeing when he captured footage of an unidentified object flying over Newport (Image: Alex Lewis)

He continued: "I crossed over onto the canal and could still see this strobing green light in the distance.

"As I'm looking at it it moved toward my direction in a straight line so fast it startled me. It did this from stationary in one spot of the sky, to another and stopped dead still. I also stopped and before could process what I just saw it do it do, it did the same again to the left as I looked."

Mr Lewis has described the object as "zipping" from one part of the sky to another, before briefly hovering in a stationary manner, all the while emitting a "green strobing light".

He became aware it might not be a helicopter when it stopped directly above him and there was a lack of engine noise, turning rotary blades or anything, it was just a silent object hovering with a continuous eerie green light.

"Before it seemed to disappear, it hovered with that strobing light consistently on for about a second, then turned on and off twice more, before strobing three or four times far quicker than before with gaps of a second in between.

"It then flashed quickly three or four times more before vanishing from the view of my camera."

Mr Lewis says he thinks it may have been some sort of suspicious object as he recalled seeing military helicopters in the same place when he returned to check out the scene the following morning.

He said: "I reckon other people must've seen this thing because it was in low enough and the night clear enough."