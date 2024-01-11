There’re many things that make Penarth one of the most iconic towns in Wales – its pier, its boutique shops, its community feel next to the big city of Cardiff, but what it’s also known for is filming, particularly Casualty.

Crew and cast members of the classic BBC hospital drama are regularly in and around town filming dramatic scenes in houses or on location.

BBC Casualty was back in Penarth last night (Image: Newsquest)

In May last year, there was drama in a house on the town's Clive Place as the bona fide Holby City ambulance was parked outside.

The shoot was on Brandenham Place near the clock roundabout (Image: Newsquest)

And, on November 23, that famous Holby ambulance sat outside a property on Merlins Close, near Cosmeston Lakes.

It was said to be a dramatic looting scene (Image: Newsquest)

Casualty uses the town regularly for shoots (Image: Newsquest)

But Tuesday, January 9, had to be one of the most dramatic shoots we’ve stumbled on so far where the lights camera and action were rolling on Bradenham Place just off town clock roundabout.

One of the production team let slip the scene was a “riot”, “looting” scene, to be scheduled for the show three months down the line.

Rioting and looting? Surely not in perfect Penarth! However, that’s the magic of TV.

This shoot could go on air in three months (Image: Newsquest)

There's more filming set for Penarth.

The town's Esplanade will be closed from 8am until 11.59pm on Monday, January 22, the road will then be open for nine hours before closing at 9am on Tuesday, January 23 until 11pm.