Treats N Play, based in Cwmbran town centre, is owned by Jemma Cantelo and her younger sister Georgia, who acts as manager.

The sisters took over the originally dilapidated, abandoned building in 2022 after it had stood empty for eight years, and transformed it into the delightful children's play centre and role play village it is today.

Jemma and her sister renovated the site from an abandoned and unloved building to a vibrant play centre loved by dozens of children in Cwmbran (Image: Treats N Play)The centre has three main areas - the role play village, a sensory room and a small gaming room, each of which has a name derived from one of Jemma's children.

For Jemma, the idea of opening a play centre had always been a lifelong dream, and she feared it was a little late, having searched for the perfect property for more than a year.

She said: "I opened a little late and it was very costly, which put the business under a lot of pressure from the get-go, but we opened our doors in August 2022 and its been an absolute whirlwind, I'm still learning myself.

"We work our absolute butts off, we have session times so needing to clean, antibac and set back up for the next session, we have events that sell out in an hour.

"At Treats N Play, families become friends, we get to know their children and they do us its such a rewarding job."

The centre offers something for all children, including specialist quiet sessions on Saturday mornings for children with additional learning needs.

There's something for everyone of all ages at Treats N Play, from the role play village of Smiley Town, to the gaming room and the quiet sessions for additional learning needs children on Saturdays (Image: Treats N Play)

They won High Street Business of the Year for 2023, which Jemma says "blew us away", only to then discover they had also made it to the final for Best Children's Entertainment at the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2024.

"This is all so exciting," she added. "We didn't think for one second that we'd make the High Street Awards, but to then hear we are a finalist in The Best Of Welsh Business is just unreal, it makes all the hard work worth while."

The Best of Welsh Business Awards are being held in Cardiff on Sunday, March 17 from 5pm.