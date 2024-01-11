The crash took place on Newport Road at around 11:10pm on Wednesday, January 10.

The man who was riding the bike has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A driver of a white van, believed to have yellow and red chevrons on the back, reportedly left the scene following the crash.

The road was closed in both directions from Llantarnam Way roundabout to the lights near Malthouse Lane.

Over four hours later the road reopened at around 3:30am this morning, January 11.

Gwent Police are now appealing for witnesses to comes forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision, have dash-cam footage of the area at the time, or has any information which could assist the investigation, to come forward.

"Anyone with information is urged to call us on 101, quoting log 504 of 10/01/24, or send us a direct message on social media.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."