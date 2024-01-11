Because that is the date he is coming to the Newport Riverfront Theatre for the premiere of a very special production.

From the producers of David Walliams Mr Stink, Sam Bradshaw Productions presents a new live show from everyone’s favourite pup, Spot, in his largest stage adaptation yet, Spot’s Birthday Party.

Spot is having a very special birthday party and you’re invited. With party hats, songs, dancing and lots of interactive party games, this is going to be the best birthday party ever.

Based on the beloved Eric Hill classics Where is Spot and Happy Birthday Spot, this new adaptation brings your favourite pup and his friends to life in an interactive and accessible show suitable for ages two-plus.

Eric Hill’s loveable puppy, Spot, has been an integral part of early childhood since he first appeared in 1980.

With more than 65 million books sold worldwide, Spot has been a family favourite for more than 40 years, with books translated into more than 60 languages he consistently remains within the top five bestselling picture books for Penguin Random House UK.

Thomas Merrington, creative director at Penguin Ventures, said: “We are thrilled that Spot will be returning to the stage in this new adaptation. I am certain that young audiences will love seeing Spot brought to life in this accessible and inclusive show.”

To book, visit www.newportlive.co.uk/riverfront or ring 01633 656757. Remember to quote ‘BFSPOT’ to unlock £10 tickets.