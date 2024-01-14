THE theme this week for the South Wales Argus Camera Club was 'corrugated' and, as usual, they came up trumps.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Newport Railway Station. Picture: Rob Bowen

A dilapidated barn near Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

A Jackdaw on a corrugated shed roof in Garndiffaith. Picture: Natalie Annette Rowles

Viaduct Road, Garndiffaith. Picture: Mark Pritchard

A drenched horse in a corrugated shed in Monmouthshire. Picture: Jennifer Wareham

A brightly decorated corrugated structure in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper

A paraglider above The Blorenge with his corrugated-looking equipment. Picture: Rhian Baker

Corrugated house extension near Pontypool. Picture: Simon Maggs

A shed near Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Corrugated roofs at Llanhilleth. Picture: Linda Stemp