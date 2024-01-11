Plaid Cymru is setting up a rally to take place on Saturday, with the aim of saving Caerphilly’s tourist centre, Coffi Vista café and Y Galeri Caerffili art gallery.

Councillor Lindsay Whittle, leader of the party, said he’s “staggered” by the council’s decision for the centre, going on to say:

“They tell the staff it is closing and then propose to go through a fake consultation exercise only to confirm the original decision.

Plaid Cymru Caerphilly Group Leader, Councillor Lindsay Whittle (Image: Newsquest)

What has the council's response been?





Earlier in the week, Caerphilly County Borough Council (CCBC) cited budget issues as the reason for making “a number of difficult decisions”.

A spokesperson for CCBC said: “A list of proposed budget savings will be announced over the coming weeks and these will be subject to a period of public consultation before the 2024/25 budget is agreed at the end of February”.

Coffi Vista and Y Galeri Caerffili building in Caerphilly (Image: Karen Evans)

Plaid Cymru to hold a rally

Karen Evans, owner of Y Galeri Caerffili above Coffi Vista, said she was “devastated” about the news of the closure.

Y Galeri Caerffili owned by Karen Evans (Image: Karen Evans)

As an advocate for the Welsh language, Ms Evans said the café and gallery play a bigger role in Caerphilly culture as well.

The rally is set to take place on Saturday, January 13, at 10.30am at the Caerphilly tourist centre site.

Delyth Jewell MS, Plaid Cymru Deputy Senedd Leader, said she’s calling on the Welsh Government to “highlight the guidance given to councils on the importance of community assets, as well as to outline any support that could be given to councils to help keep those spaces open”.

Delyth Jewell MS, Senedd regional member for Plaid Cymru Group South Wales East (Image: Welsh Senedd)

Along with the cultural significance of Caerphilly tourist centre, art gallery and cafe, MS Jewell said, “it’s a really important asset to the community, it also has probably the best view of the castle in the entire town, which is great for attracting tourists”.

Caerphilly tourist centre mentioned in Senedd meeting

MS Jewell brought up the issue at a Senedd meeting on Tuesday afternoon (January 9, 2024) and said:

“This is a local decision – the Welsh Government has no bearing on it.

“But I think it would be useful to have a statement setting out again what guidance is given to councils, and perhaps what support could be given to help ensure that community hubs like this can be saved – so that, as the Caerphilly Observer has put it, a value can be attributed to local amenities like this that goes beyond any number that can be added to a spreadsheet”.

Lesley Griffiths MS, the Business Minister responded:

Senedd Constituency Member for Welsh Labour, Lesley Griffiths MS (Image: Welsh Senedd)

"Thank you. I am pretty sure that guidance is provided in relation to community assets.

"You will appreciate the budget situation that we are all in, and I'm not quite sure if any financial support at all could be given.

"I will certainly—. The Minister for Social Justice is in her seat and will have heard your question. If there is any other type of support that could be offered, and that guidance could be updated, then we will certainly have a look at it".

MS Jewell showed her concern for the future of the employees that work at the site, saying, “I would implore them to ensure that, whatever happens, the staff are not made redundant, and that the café, gallery and public toilets stay open.

“Council bosses must look at all possible avenues that would allow them to keep these spaces open, to boost footfall in the town centre, and to maybe look again at whether they can increase the opening hours of the café into the evenings”.