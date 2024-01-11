Sam Rowlands, Member of the Welsh Parliament for North Wales, has hit out at the outgoing Mark Drakeford following his comments that 'genuinely confused' people should not be punished for driving over 20mph.

The 20mph speed limit was introduced across Wales in September and led to mass opposition.

In Flintshire, the speed limit on several roads has been revoked back to 30mph following reviews, with more to potentially follow.

While in Wrexham, the authority is currently undertaking a review to outline potential roads to return to 30mph.

Police, fire and rescue service, and the Welsh Government are now said to be taking an "engagement first" approach when it comes to enforcing the 20mph speed limit in Wales.

Earlier this week Mr Drakeford said drivers shouldn't be fined if they are ‘genuinely confused’ as to whether they are in an area covered by default 20mph speed limits.

In response, Mr Rowlands said he was "astounded" by the comments and said the First Minister "clearly did not understand the law and the possible repercussions for motorists."

He added: “Quite frankly I am amazed at what I am hearing from the First Minister. If he does not understand how things work then how does he expect the general public to do so.

“To say that drivers breaking the speed limit won’t be prosecuted if they are genuinely confused is absolutely mind-boggling. If you break the speed limit you have committed an offence.

“For the First Minister to then turn round and say instead police should educate the drivers is utter nonsense. He is a politician and does not control prosecution so it will be up to the Welsh police forces to deal with.

“There is total confusion about the whole policy and I am extremely concerned that the enforcement will be so varied depending on where you live and it will be the motorists that bare the brunt.

“With almost 500,000 people signing a petition against this ludicrous new law which is slowing Wales down in every sense of the word, it is about time it was scrapped.

“The two Labour candidates vying for the First Minister’s job are saying they will not change the policy but will review its implementation. That is completely ridiculous. It needs throwing out.

“The whole idea is bonkers and has been a complete shambles from the very start with many roads, which have never had any accidents on them, being changed to 20mph on a whim and for no other reason than the Welsh Labour Government can make these ridiculous and unwanted laws.

“I once again urge the public to get behind me and support the campaign to get this law thrown out and keep fighting by signing the petition against the blanket 20mph speed limit.”

MOST READ:

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Operation Ugain started in January 2024 and will see GoSafe and Welsh police forces continue their engagement-focused approach to 20mph.

“Operation Ugain uses speed monitoring equipment to identify people travelling over the speed limit.

“Drivers will be given a choice between roadside engagement or points and a fine, but anyone caught exceeding the speed limit to a greater degree will not be eligible for engagement sessions and will be prosecuted.”