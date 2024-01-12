Martin Skinner, 61, who was described as a ‘rocker at heart’, was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash on Caerleon Road, in the St Julian's area of Newport, at around 4.20pm on Monday, January 1.

The fatal crash involved a car and a push-bike on New Year’s Day.

Now the Newport’s mans family are appealing for his phone to be recovered which has ‘sentimental value.’

Martin Skinner was described as a 'rocker at heart' by his family (Image: Gwent Police)

Mr Skinner’s stepdaughter Natanya Carmichael said: “On the evening of New Year’s Day the accident involving the cyclist, my stepdad, unfortunately passed away.

“He had his phone on him, did anyone pick it up please as it seems to be missing it has sentimental value and pictures that we can never get back again that his wife would love of him.

“Your help would be much appreciated thanks.

“It’s a basic black touch screen Samsung.”

Mr Skinner, 61, died in a crash on Caerleon Road in Newport on New Year's Day (Image: Khelsea Jones)

Mr Skinner had been married to his wife Ruth for 28 years and was described by his family as someone who loved music, especially Pink Floyd.

In a statement the family said: "Martin was kind and caring with a good sense of humour, he loved and doted on Ruth, his wife of 28 years.

"Martin and Ruth moved to Newport from Brighton 12 years ago to be closer to their family and grandchildren. He was an animal lover and loved his dogs and Rio, his parrotlet.

"He was a 'rocker' at heart and enjoyed listening to music, especially Queen and Pink Floyd.

"He enjoyed socialising and will be sadly missed by all his friends and family."

Mr Skinner’s next of kin continue to receive support from specialist officers.

An 83-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Police are asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Caerleon Road between 4pm and 4.20pm to contact them.

You can call on 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2400000762 with any details.