Mia Jones, of Hengoed, was last seen in Heol Rees, Hengoed, at around 12.30pm on Monday 8 January and officers are concerned for her welfare.

The 15-year-old is described as white, of slim build, around 5’ 3” tall with long, brown hair.

Mia is believed to be wearing a black headband; a cream-coloured all-in-one bodysuit; a white cardigan; brown ankle-sized Ugg boots with brown fur around the ankles; navy blue trousers; and a navy blue top with a Nike logo

Anyone with any information on Mia's whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or to them send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400011207.

Mia is also urged to get in touch with the force.