Gwent Police received a report of a burglary at Bar Amber in High Street, Newport, at around 9.25am on Monday 8 January.

According to the force, one man wearing a face covering entered the sports bar and stole cash.

In an update today Gwent Police said that a 40-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested and has been charged with three counts of burglary.

"A 40-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested and has been charged with three counts of burglary. He has been remanded into custody."

Bar Amber praised McCanns, Le Pub and Cocos for their help after the break in.

Their statement on social media reads: “To say we are devastated is an understatement, lots of damage and financial costs incurred. Hopefully, there will be some evidence to find the culprit.

“We want to thank the volunteers who gave their time and effort, also thank you to Mccans, Le Pub and Cocos for your help.”