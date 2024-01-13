The new play by Welsh playwright and screenwriter Tim Price is directed by Rufus Norris and charts the life of Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan and his battle to create the NHS.

It is a co-production between the National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre.

Matthew Bulgo, Dyfan Dwyfor, Ross Foley, Daniel Hawksford, Bea Holland, Michael Keane, Nicholas Khan, Oliver Llewellyn-Jenkins, Mark Matthews, Ashley Mejri, Lee Mengo, David Monteith, Mali O’Donnell and Sara Otung join the previously announced cast of Chepstow's Remy Beasley, Roger Evans, Jon Furlong, Stephanie Jacob, Kezrena James, Tony Jayawardena, Rebecca Killick, Rhodri Meilir, Michael Sheen and Sharon Small.

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the NHS, Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan is often referred to as the politician who's had the greatest influence on the UK without ever being Prime Minister.

Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.

Nye is playing at Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre from May 18 to June 1, 2024, following its world premiere at the National Theatre’s Olivier theatre from February 24 to May 11.

Tickets are available now from £19 on Wales Millennium Centre’s website: www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2024/nye .