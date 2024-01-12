Vicky Stamper and Darren Kitching opened Free Spirit in Fairwater Square on December 18.

Owners of Free Spirit Vicky Stamper and Darren Kitching (Image: Vicky Stamper)

Visitors can treat themselves to homemade wax melts and body butter baths and can even try their hand at meditation and yoga.

Ms Stamper said: “We are getting more and more people through the door now that people are starting to realise, we are here.

“My grandad said I should open my own shop. I would like to say thanks to my awesome dad for doing my signs and most of all to my husband Darren you really have been amazing.

Free Spirit sells a variety of homemade items (Image: Vicky Stamper)

“We hold meditation with readings and healings on Wednesdays at 7pm and Thursday and Fridays at 6pm.

“We sell mainly Reiki healing, but we also do clairvoyant readings bath. We sell bombs, shower steamers, wax melts, natural deodorants, body butter bars, fluoride free toothpaste, sun catchers.

“When we can find instructors, we hold Thai chi yoga.

Homemade natural deodorants (Image: Vicky Stamper)

“I make my own wax melts, deodorants, body butter baths, the list is endless."

Ms Stamper had previously held spiritual readings, tarot card readings, reiki healing and teaching of reiki tarot and mediumship in Cwmbran marketplace.

Outside Free Spirit in Fairwater Square, Cwmbran (Image: Vicky Stamper)