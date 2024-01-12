JORDAN HAYCOCK, 24, of Maes y Felin, New Inn, Pontypool was jailed for 12 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a police officer and one charge of criminal damage on November 21, 2023.

He must pay £200 compensation.

ROBERT MILLER, 29, of Windsor Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool was conditionally discharged for nine months after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a window, mirror and wall at an outbuilding at Coed Eva Mill, Cwmbran on February 11, 2023.

He must pay £241 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

NICHOLAS LEWIS, 49, of Penllwyn Estate, Llanelly Hill, Monmouthshire was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for nine months after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when his alcohol level was above the limit at Asda Brynmawr at Lakeside Retail Park, Nantyglo on November 3, 2023.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £200 and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

STUART HANCOCK, 46, of Ifton Place, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted stealing a L'Oreal body care product worth £23.98 and hair straighteners priced £15 from B&M on November 25, 2023 and December 15, 2023 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

ROBERT MCMULLIN, 74, of Meon Close, Bettws, Newport was sentenced to a community order after he pleaded guilty to affray in Monmouth on June 5, 2023.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity order, fined £120 and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

THOMAS DRAPER, 25, of The Crescent, Tredegar must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for possession of cocaine at Pen-y-Fan Country Park, Oakdale, Blackwood on September 13, 2021.

FAYE DAVIES, 41, of Heol y Dderwen, Nantgarw, Rhondda Cynon Taf was conditionally discharged for 24 months after she pleaded guilty to stealing goods from Aldi in Caerphilly on May 27, 2023.

She must pay £436 compensation.

JOHN PROBERT, 51, of Dickens Drive, Newport was jailed for 26 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 24 months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating, stealing an air fryer worth £180 from Sainsbury’s and two padlocks from South Wales Locksmiths.

He must pay £598.99 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

MARC COOK, 32, of Heol Fargoed, Bargoed, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to items at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale on May 1, 2023.

He must pay £90 compensation.