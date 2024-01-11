Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Pontnewynydd, Pontypool in the early hours of this morning, Thursday November 11, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A video uploaded by the force shows armed officers making their way to the address where they proceed to beat down the door to the property and force their way in.

A quantity of drugs and weapons were seized and a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He remains in police custody at this time.