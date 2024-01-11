WEAPONS and drugs have been seized in a police Pontypool dawn raid.
Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Pontnewynydd, Pontypool in the early hours of this morning, Thursday November 11, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
A video uploaded by the force shows armed officers making their way to the address where they proceed to beat down the door to the property and force their way in.
A quantity of drugs and weapons were seized and a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
He remains in police custody at this time.
🚨 Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Pontnewynydd, Pontypool in the early hours of Thursday 11 November, under the Misuse of Drugs Act. pic.twitter.com/XyCzagiqXJ— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) January 11, 2024
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article