As a company which supports older adults living in their own homes, many of which live with dementia, Home Instead understands how social interactions and community events can have a positive impact on mental and physical wellbeing.

Running three memory cafes across Wales, the company offers safe and welcoming spaces where individuals with dementia and their families can connect, socialise, and take part in stimulating activities.

The Elvis memory café was a resounding success, drawing support from the Alzheimer's Society, The Care Collective, Usk HMP, and the local community.

Nicola Jane Masters, community engagement officer at Home Instead Newport, Cwmbran, Chepstow, and Monmouthshire, said: “Everyone’s contributions made the event a remarkable success and it was incredible to see how the audience participated with the Elvis music! Many were tapping into nostalgic memories and sharing stories with one another.”

Elvis impersonator Mark Knight, delivered a captivating performance of iconic Elvis Presley hits.

He said: “When I first saw Nicola’s request for Elvis tributes to help with the Memory Café, I jumped at it.

“Part of my thought process when I became an Elvis tribute was that I would use my show to help charities in some way, and this was my opportunity. The event was packed, fun and full of Elvis cheer!”

Mike and Babs, users of a local respite home in Usk, Linc Cymru, also came along to the event.

They enjoyed the event and arrived home grinning and haven't stopped talking about how much fun it was.

Nicola said: “At Home Instead, we don’t just support our clients but their families too; it’s so important that they know the best ways to help and have the chance to spend quality time with older loved ones.

“Staying active is proven to slow down the progression of dementia and we are committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of those individuals whilst having a ball doing so!”

To find out more about Home Instead Newport Cwmbran and Chepstow and the home care services they provide, call 01663 740028 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/newport-cwmbran-chepstow/ .