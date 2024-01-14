Kade Wren, 20, from Newport was locked up for “humiliating” her after their relationship ended and for going on to sell class A drugs on the city’s streets.

He was spotted carrying out a suspected drug deal while riding a bike on Herbert Walk in Pill at 11.30am on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, said police officers recovered multiple wraps and bags of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis after Wren was arrested near Greggs.

The drugs had a potential street value of just over £1,000 and he was found with £1,080 in cash, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

When Wren was being booked into custody at Newport Central police station he became aggressive and headbutted a desk and broke a digital pen.

The defendant’s first batch of offences were committed in 2021 when he was 17 and he pleaded guilty to two counts of disclosing/threatening to disclose private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress and one charge of possession of cannabis.

For the offences carried out two months ago, he admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and criminal damage.

Wren has previous convictions for taking a vehicle without consent and battery.

Gareth Williams representing him asked the court to take into account his guilty pleas.

The defendant, he said, became involved in drug dealing to fund his own habit.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, told Wren of the sexual images offences: “This was a cruel and selfish act of revenge.

“You caused your victim stress, strain and embarrassment and she felt that you were ruining her life.

“This was intended to maximise her humiliation.”

Wren, of Clifton Place, was locked up for four months for the 2021 offences and a consecutive custodial sentence of 30 months for the second set of offences.

The total term to be served at a young offender institution is 34 months.