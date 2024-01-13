The Monex Group, based on Lake Road in Newport, dates back to the 1970s and while the family-run business has enjoyed working with new customers over the years, it is extremely grateful to still being the transport company of choice for a number of customers for well over 50 years.

The last 10 years has seen the company grow from a workforce of 100 to more than 270, and from a turnover of £11 million to £35 million.

James Howell, of Monex

Current managing director of The Monex Group James Howells’ late father Rhys bought his first truck from the person who would later become his father-in-law, Percy Parish.

That first encounter would be extremely important to today’s running of The Monex Group as the person also working at that same dealership in Newport (Willowdean Garage) that Rhys purchased the truck from was current managing director of Monex Logistics, Jordan Pike’s father Graham Pike.

In 1974 James’ father set up Rhys Howells Transport and moved his first load of brakes from Ebbw Vale to Germany.

One of Monex's vehicles

Over the years saw him set up and sell Alte Xpress to Christian Salvesen PLC and his European Transport Holdings company became Monmouthshire Express, which we know today as Monex.

Today, James’ mother Jenny remains the heartbeat of the company, and both the Howells and Pike families formally joined forces with the acquisition of Jordan’s family business, Pike Brick and Block Haulage, in 2019.

Eleven family members of the Howells/Pike families have worked across The Monex Group and they pride themselves in understanding every corner of the business.

One of Monex's vehicles

James said: “Our service is based on people, from our transport operators and management to workshop staff, and the skilled teams delivering customer cargo, it really is a team effort.

"Personally, I started working as an apprentice in our garage, before delivering on the roads of Europe before even starting my career within the office.

"Still to this day, I have my truck license in case we ever need an extra pair of hands to fulfil client requirements. My wife even has her license too!”

One of Monex's vehicles

One star of the business is Jack Daw who started work for the company when he was 21. He is now 71.

A spokesman said: "Jack drove for James’ father. Fifty years working for the company demonstrates the value placed on friendship and respect in the workplace."

The business has made acquisitions over the years including W A Humphreys and European Haulage which naturally brings new customers and faces to the organisation, James and his team couldn’t be prouder to still be the logistics partner of choice for customers like Tenneco, who they’ve worked with for more than 50 years.

Monex in action

James said: “While those years have included sleepless nights, renting planes and helicopters and pushing trucks when needed, we’ve always taught our people to ensure the customers’ exhausts get to the biggest car manufacturers in Europe, because put simply, failure to deliver is not an option for us.

"One of my first ever delivery loads was exhausts when I was 17 so they have a special place with me and long may it continue.”

James said: “The organisation was built on a solid foundation, but the world is changing, customer requirements are changing, we need to be more efficient and kinder on the environment, and so we’re working hard as a collective to put the next phase of solid foundations in place.

One of Monex's vehicles

"My sister Gilly is inspiring the next generation of drivers and leaders through our Monex Academy as we’ve found that upskilling and mentoring our own staff is far more invaluable to both us, and our customers.

"Being employed by us means they understand how they fit within the customer journey, and are part of something bigger as opposed to simply turning up to a job and driving from A to B. We want people like Jack to continue inspiring our next generations, and hopefully see other clients like Tenneco working with us for over 50 years too.”

Today The Monex Group includes Monex Logistics, Severn Ready Space, Pike Logistics, Monex Marine, Whitedot, Monex Distribution, Monex International, Monex Cranes, and Monex Academy.