Mitchell Bock, 31, took his first ice bath on January 3, 2023, after suffering with anxiety and depression for years and attempting to end his own life.

“I always woke up with this feeling in the pit of my stomach and overwhelming sadness for no reason,” Mr Bock said. “I tried lots of different medications, talking to someone, and nothing ever worked. I remember telling my mum it’s just the way I am.

“My mum bought me the ice bath and I watched a documentary with Wim Hof. They’ve done tests on him and it does work. I didn’t think it was going to work, but I woke up and that feeling wasn’t there.

Mr Bock compares his cold water routine to a miracle drug (Image: Mitchell Bock)

“It was that dramatic – like a miracle drug, really. If you do it first thing in the morning, it clears your mind and gets you ready for the day.”

In the year since he first took the plunge, Mr Bock has moved from Caerphilly to Pontypridd, launched a dog-sitting business and reunited with his old band, When We Were Wolves.

“I’m really busy but I like that," he said. "Before getting into the cold water therapy, I was a really lazy person and didn’t do anything.

“Now, I never have a free day - and that’s what I wanted.

Mr Bock has set up a dog-sitting business (Image: Mitchell Bock)

“The water therapy started everything for me. It’s what kick-started the change. If I don’t do it for a couple of days, I can feel it in my moods – my old mindset creeping back in.”

The former finance worker, whose family are from Newport, told the Argus his dog-sitting duties also feel like a form of therapy and that he feels “quite lucky” about his current lifestyle.

“The cold water therapy is like splashing cold water on your face, times ten," he said.

"I don’t drink coffee, so that’s my coffee. I used to drink a lot and I would take painkillers and I got into a bit of a bad habit. This trumps everything.

"What I find crazy is that doctors don’t prescribe it.

"It’s changed my life and I’m the perfect example that it works.”