The car in question, a Renault Laguna, has been parked outside the Thornbury Park Post Office on Ebenezer Drive for more than three weeks. There are safety barriers around the car and post office entrance.

Rita Harris, the 80-year-old woman that owns the Renault Laguna, said she has been waiting for her car to be returned to her since it crashed into the wall of the post office just before Christmas.

Renault Laguna parked outside Rogerstone post office, three weeks after collision (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Harris said: “I care for a 75-year-old disabled person and I was taking their Christmas shopping for them.

“They wouldn’t let me take my glasses, they wouldn’t let me take my Christmas presents, shopping or anything else in the car.

“£21 worth of food that I couldn’t get back".

Ms Harris' shopping can still be seen in the car, which is behind police tape. (Image: Newsquest)

“Luckily I had my bag on me, but I’ve got my inhaler in the glove compartment and I’ve got my toolbox in the car”, said Ms Harris.

Ms Harris has said she doesn’t know whether her things are still in the car.

When did the incident happen?





Of the incident, Ms Harris said: "I was parked outside the post office, pumping air into the wheel as it was flat. 8 or 9 people were watching me, calling me all sorts of things.

"One woman said she would start the car and I said 'no, I'm going to call the RAC'. She took the keys and said 'I'll start the car'.

"I said 'it's not going to make any difference, it's happened before'".

Ms Harris then said: "I put the keys in the ignition while I was out of the car, it jumped forward, I jumped into the car to stop it but it was too late.

"If I was sitting in the car, I would have checked it was out of gear and could have stopped it but I was being pressurised".

A spokesperson for Gwent Police issued the following statement at the time of the crash:

"We received a call at around 2.20pm on Friday, December 22, after a car had collided with a building in Thornbury Park, Rogerstone".

Crashed car collided with post office building (Image: Newsquest)

"Officers attended, along the fire and ambulance services. The collision involved one vehicle. There were no reports of any injuries".

It has remained at the site for more than three weeks.

The wall of the post office is still damaged.

Ms Harris claims the car has been moved, saying "the headlight is now on the floor which was attached in December".

Site of crashed car in post office with no headlight on ground, before Christmas 2023. (Image: Rita Harris)

Site of crashed car on 11 January 2024 with headlight on the floor next to the car (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Harris said "I called my insurance company again earlier this week who will be sending out an assessor.

"They told me normally people ring within 48 hours”.

What have neighbouring businesses said?





Next door to where the incident took place is a beauty and spa shop in Thornbury Park Shopping Centre, along with two restaurants, Spicy Aroma and China Town.

Katie Evans, owner of Belle Amour Beauty next door, said this isn't the first time this has happened. (Image: Newsquest)

Katie Evans, owner of Belle Amour Beauty, said: “this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

“Safety barriers should be put up, to protect the public and the shops.

“They need more parking as it does get busy with the school rush”.

In December, a spokesperson for the Post Office said: “Thornbury Park Post Office has been temporarily closed since a car was in collision with the premises on 22 December.

“Post Office has been supporting the Postmaster.

“A structural survey needs to be undertaken before any repairs can be carried out. It is not yet known when this branch will be able to re-open.

“In the meantime, alternative branches include High Cross, Rogerstone, Bassaleg and Gaer Park.”

Gwent Police have no recent updates on their previous statement.

Ms Harris confirmed that the keys were returned to her on Saturday, January 13, by Gwent Police and she has made steps to contact the insurance company and her garage in Risca.