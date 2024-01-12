The popular retail chain opened a host of new stores in 2023, which included the relocation of a number of old stores to new sites.

In a recent financial report the B&M European Value Retail group, which also runs the Heron frozen foods chain, revealed it was on track to open 45 new stores in this financial year.

It also said it planned on opening the same amount in the next financial year.

The whole group is set to have opened 76 new shops across all brands over the year to March, with 45 B&Ms in the UK, 11 in France, and 20 new Heron shops.

Alex Russo, chief executive of the group, said: “The performance across the ‘golden quarter’ has been pleasing, with strong operational execution across the three businesses.

“Our strategy remains unchanged – we are an everyday low-price discounter with a laser-focus in keeping excellence in retail standards and our costs the lowest.

“This allows us to provide our products at the best price to all customers, many of whom continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures.

“Our store pipeline is strong and we will open not less than 45 B&M UK stores in each of the next two financial years, driving disciplined cash-generating growth.”

B&M already has more than 700 stores in the UK and employs over 35,000 staff.

New B&M stores opening in 2024

The B&M website has already revealed the location of the next 17 stores that will open in 2024, as part of the planned 45 this financial year.

The next store to open will be in Porthmadog, Wales on January 18.

See the location of the new B&M stores that will be opening in the UK in the coming months. (Image: PA PICTURE DESK)

The next lot of new B&M stores revealed to be opening in the UK in 2024 are:

Porthmadog, Wales (January 18)

Chelmsley Wood, Solihull (January 25)

Stourbridge, Dudley (January 25)

Washington, Sunderland (January 26)

Wigston, Leicestershire (January 26)

Loughborough, Leicestershire (January 27)

Allestree, Derbyshire (January 27)

Cathedral Lanes, Coventry (February 2)

Harrow, London (February 10)

Clowne, Derbyshire (February 17)

Arnold, Nottinghamshire (February 21)

Guildbourne Centre, Worthing (February 21)

Castle Douglas, Scotland (February 22)

Thamesmead, London (February 22)

Beaumont Lays, Leicester (February 23)

New Cross Gate, London (February 24)

Gunness, North Lincolnshire (February 24)

You can see more details about the new stores set to open in the UK or job vacancies on the B&M website.