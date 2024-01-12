THE Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has promised to “minimise disruption” to patients in Gwent as junior doctors across Wales take part in a 72-hour strike.
Junior doctors across NHS Wales are taking industrial action from Monday, January 15, to Wednesday, January 17.
A statement published on the health board’s website said: “In Gwent, we are doing all we can to minimise disruption to our patients.
"Patients with a pre-booked appointment or procedure in one of our hospitals during the strike period will be contacted directly by our booking team, should their appointment be affected.
"Patients who are not contacted are advised to attend any booked appointments as normal.
“Our Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital and critical care services will continue to be available for the most serious and urgent patients, but patients are urged only attend our Emergency Department if they are seriously ill or injured, or if there is a risk to life.”
Urgent care advice is available through the Gwent Health Guide or by calling 111.
