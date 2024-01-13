JACOB WALL, 28, of Oaklands Park Drive, Rhiwderin, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on April 24, 2023.

He must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES KENNEDY, 41, of Varteg Road, Varteg, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on Albion Road on June 7, 2023.

He must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TYRESE MARTIN, 19, of Mill Race, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £175 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALEXANDER GABERIAL RYAN, 26, of Constable Drive, Newport must pay £100 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SHAUN EVANS, 39, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PHILLIPPA JANE REEKS, 37, of Cae Mawr Road, Caldicot must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

LUKE SUMMERS, 33, of Newport Road, Caldicot must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on the B4245 in Magor on June 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER WALKER, 40, of Newland Way, Wyesham, Monmouth must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on York Close on June 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GRAEME CRIBBES, 52, of Bedwas Road, Caerphilly must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A472 Main Road, Maesycwmmer on April 1.

GARETH DAVIES, 43, of Carbonne Close, Monmouth was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Drybridge Street on June 21, 2023.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.