MARIA ANA, 30, of Mellon Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DIANA RADOI, 33, of Mendalgief Road, Newport must pay £519 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

ADAM BROWN, 36, of East Grove Road, Newport must pay £360 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SCOTT EVANS, 22, of Mountbatten Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RHYS GREENWAY, 28, of Aneurin Bevan Road, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A467 in Crumlin on June 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARRY HALE, 47, of Burnfort Road, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MUHAMMAD IMRAN, 35, of Ifton Place, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

VICTORIA LINSAY KING, 39, of Alexandra Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHAN POTITO LAKE, 39, of Farmwood Close, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 on Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent on June 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

WENDY MURPHY, 50, of Heron Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

OLUWASEUN TYLER DRIOLA WOOD, 28, of Sutton Road, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.