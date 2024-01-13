Lewis Maggs was found guilty by a jury of possessing category A, B and C child abuse pictures on his Samsung Galaxy 7 edge mobile phone.

The 30-year-old from Newport was convicted following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

He had denied the offences.

During his sentencing hearing, Cardiff Crown Court heard how Maggs was £15,000 in debt which included £7,000 in legal aid fees following his unsuccessful defence.

The defendant, of Cefn Adda Court, had no previous convictions.

Judge Eugene Egan told him: “You blamed others but the jury rejected that.”

Maggs was handed a 10-month prison sentence but it was suspended for two years.

The defendant was made the subject of a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and he has to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He will have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Maggs will have to pay a victim surcharge and the court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of his mobile phone.