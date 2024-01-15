JUDI MOHAMADI, 20, of Caerleon Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KURTIS PAUL TROTT, 24, of Newport Road, Pontymister, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEIGH FRIENDSHIP, 34, of Scott Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEORGE GODDARD, 32, of Shrewsbury Avenue, Rockfield, Monmouth must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SARAH GRIFFITHS, 42, of Oak Terrace, Cross Keys, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JANE HARVEY, 48, of High Cross Drive, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £386 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 8, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NICOLA DAWNE LANSDOWN, 33, of Bessemer Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID KEVIN MORGAN, 60, of Hen Chwarel Drive, Llanwern, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES RUGLESS, 31, of Knight Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW WILLIAM PINCHARD, 51, of Cas Troggy, Caldicot must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NICO ANTONY MORRIS, 32, of Wolseley Street, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JENNIFER LOUISA LAPSINS, 44, of Dean Street, Newport must pay £217 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DORIN LUPU, 21, of Beech Grove, Duffryn, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.