Live

Emergency services at scene of crash on A449, Monmouthshire

Emergency
Traffic
Monmouthshire
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the A449, Monmouthshire.
  • A449 is closed southbound from Usk towards Raglan.
  • There is heavy congestion in the area and the police is advising those travelling to find alternative routes.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos