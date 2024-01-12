Live

A472, Monmouthshire closed both ways due to police incident

Emergency
Traffic
Monmouthshire
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A472 is closed both ways from A4042 Usk Road (Little Mill Junction) to The Halfway House due to a police incident.
  • The road closure is affecting traffic between Little Mill and Usk.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos