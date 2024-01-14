I hope that you had an enjoyable one.

As you may know, this year will likely bring a General Election, which means that the boundaries for the Newport East constituency will change.

After the next election, Severnside (Magor, Rogiet, Undy and Caldicot) will become part of the Monmouthshire constituency, while Pill, Shaftesbury, Malpas, Stow Hill, Bettws and Caerleon will fall into the Newport East constituency boundaries.

Over the coming weeks and months, I’ll be out and about across Newport East speaking to as many residents as possible – if you’d like me to visit your business or community group, please get in touch.

Last week I paid a visit to the AB InBev Brewery in Magor with Welsh Government Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, to take a tour of the brewery and hear about all of the exciting updates there.

Did you know that the brewery in Magor produces more than one billion pints of beer a year, with brands like Budweiser, Corona and Budweiser brewed here in Wales? Impressively, around six million cans and bottles come off the production line each day.

If you head to my Instagram, you’ll see a clip from my visit, and you can find out more about AB InBev’s commitment to sustainability and the environment.

If you’d like to receive monthly updates on my work direct to your inbox, head to my website - jessicamorden.com and subscribe to my newsletter.

This week it’s likely we are going to see some snow, which although fun for children, will no doubt leave many worrying about turning the thermostat up to keep warm.

If you’re worried about keeping warm over the next couple of weeks, please get in touch with my office. My team will be able to offer advice on benefits and other financial support that might be available to you to help with increased the cost of living.

My office and I have also produced a cost-of-living advice booklet, which you can access by scanning the QR code.

You can get in touch by calling 01633 841725 or by sending an email to jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk