Xander Jay Roberts was born on December 28, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 9oz. His parents are Paige Taylor and Tyler Roberts, of Treowen, and his siblings are Oakley Taylor, four, and Ella-Mae Roberts, four.

Willow Faulkner was born on December 22, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. Her parents are Hannah and Robert Faulkner, of Abertillery, and her siblings are Aleshia-may, 11, and Nevaeh, six.

Colby Michael Dixon was born on December 19, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 11oz. His parents are Carla Perrett and Christopher Dixon, of Newport, and his siblings are Lyla, 11, and Alvey and Arlo, two.