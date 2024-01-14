At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Cabinet on Wednesday, January 10, councillors considered a proposal to enter into an “option agreement” with energy firm EDP renewables to allow access across Parc Bryn Bach to the wind turbine site.

EDP proposes building eight to 12 wind turbines on part of Mynydd Bedwellte which is mostly on land in Blaenau Gwent, but part of the site crosses into Caerphilly County.

The proposal is in the early stages of development with a formal application expected to be lodged with PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales) in 2025.

Proposals classified as DNS mean Blaenau Gwent council is a consultee rather than decision-maker, with the Welsh Government deciding the application.

A view of the lake at Parc Bryn Bach, Tredegar - from Google Streetview.

The proposed access route is from the park entrance and follows the roadway in a south westerly direction.

The road then meets an old airstrip and from there new track would need to be built up to the development area.

The decision is vital to the project as the firm “need to demonstrate” in their proposal how they will access the site.

If the development is successful, the Blaenau Gwent could receive an annual sum of around £100,000 a year for the access.

Director of Regeneration and Community Services, Ellie Fry advised that it would be “prudent” to enter the agreement in “preparation” of the planning application outcome.

Council leader, Cllr Steve Thomas said that he had looked at maps to see exactly where the access road would be.

Cllr Thomas said: “I use the park for leisure as a lot of people do.

“I have concerns around the implications of this development to the park.

“I would like to have seen more detail particularly around where this would lead from what’s called the old airstrip.

“I’m not against wind farm developments but this access road is nowhere near where the wind turbines would be.”

If the application is eventually successful and the option agreement returns to be formalised, Cllr Thomas said: “I would welcome looking at clear detail around all the implications.”

Cabinet member for Social Services. Cllr Haydn Trollope said that he lives in Cefn Golau and that one of the 180 metre high wind turbines could be built close to his “back garden.”

Cllr Trollope said that he had a couple of concerns.

One being the developments impact on the residents of Cefn Golau.

His second concern is whether it would impact on a proposal to extend Cefn Golau cemetery.

He explained that the authority is in discussions with the Welsh Government on the possibility of extending the cemetery on common land at Mynydd Bedwellte.

Cllr Trollope said: “I would be totally against anything that would stop that, people can’t bury their loved ones there at the moment.

“It’s not clear where one turbine is going to go in respect of the cemetery outline, and I would like details of where it will be.”

Cabinet voted unanimously to enter the option agreement.

In October last year EDP held a series of drop in consultation events in Tredegar and Ebbw Vale.

The company then lodged its pre-submission documents which were published on the PEDW website in November last year.

EDP claim the development could create enough electricity for 67,000 homes – which roughly equates to the entire population of Blaenau Gwent.