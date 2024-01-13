Charlene Dowsell, 39, from Newport was locked up for 36 weeks after she admitted theft in the city and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for similar matters.

The defendant, of Maesglas Crescent, made national headlines in 2009 after being made the subject of an Asbo for regularly hosting wild parties at her flat.

She was banned from having more than two friends in her home for five years to stop her holding noisy all-night gatherings.

Dowsell’s latest offences took place on January 2 when she stole three coats worth £98.97 from New Life and returning there on January 8 to pinch four coats valued at £123.96.

This put her in breach of a 32-week custodial sentence that was suspended which was imposed last November for theft.

These included stealing four cans of Budweiser lager worth £5.59 from Spar and taking eight tubs of Roses chocolates from Asda.

Dowsell was jailed for 36 weeks and ordered to pay £222.93 in compensation.