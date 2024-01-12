Gwent Police would like to speak to Shane Roynon, 46, in connection with an investigation into theft.

Roynon has links to the Cardiff area.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call us on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting reference 2300290820.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."