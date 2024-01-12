POLICE are appealing to find a Pontypool man with Cardiff links who is linked to an investigation into theft.
Gwent Police would like to speak to Shane Roynon, 46, in connection with an investigation into theft.
Roynon has links to the Cardiff area.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call us on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting reference 2300290820.
"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here