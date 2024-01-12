POLICE are appealing to find a Pontypool man with Cardiff links who is linked to an investigation into theft.

Gwent Police would like to speak to Shane Roynon, 46, in connection with an investigation into theft.

South Wales Argus: Police appeal to find man linked to theft investigation

Roynon has links to the Cardiff area.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call us on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting reference 2300290820.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."