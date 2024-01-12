The wildfire broke out in Graig Road at around 10.30pm on Thursday evening - but when the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called they struggled to access the site, which was up a narrow bridle path.

Eyewitness, Adam Davis, told the Argus he heard his son shouting ‘fire, fire’ and to his amazement he saw a large fire, which took "around an hour to put out".

Mr Davis said: “My son was looking out the window and started saying 'fire, fire'. So I opened my curtains and the fire was just up by the bridle path and was quite big, just above Cherry Tree Lane.

“We called the fire service but as we called, we saw the blue lights coming up the lane but they couldn't get close to it as they couldn't get all the way up for some reason.

“A couple of the fire crew went up and after about 40 mins to an hour the fire was out.”

Wildfire on Graig Road in Cwmbran (Image: Adam Davis)

Fellow eyewitness Michelle Batchelor said the "wind kept picking the fires up".

Ms Batchelor said: “My partner and I popped out front for a cigarette and we could see what looked like three separate fires.

“He told me to call the fire brigade and they said they was approaching the scene.

“We could see the fire engine was really stuck and we could see people going back and forth near to the fire and the engine. My partner said they are probably going back and forth for tools and extinguishers.

“The wind kept picking the fires up. We could see their torches quite close to the fire and we could hear their voices but couldn't make out what they were saying until we heard someone shouting 'go, go, go' then we saw their torches moving away from the fire as the fire flared up.

“The fire engine then started reversing back down the lane and we could see its lights also from by our front door.

“It took them so long to get it under control.”

Aftermath of Cwmbran fire (Image: Michelle Batchelor)

Videos from this morning from the scene show the fire has badly burnt the now scorched ground.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 10.30pm on January 11, SWFRS was called to a wildfire on Graig Road in Cwmbran, which was causing vehicle access problems.

“The fire was fully extinguished prior to the arrival of the Fire Service. Inspection carried out at incident site.”