Twenty-six wild birds were removed from Caerphilly Bird Rescue on April 11 last year after a visit from the RSPCA, where wild birds were found to be kept in a ‘filthy’ environment.

These birds included pigeons, blackbirds, crows, jackdaws, a peregrine falcon and a common buzzard and were found with numerous ailments and injuries which had not been treated adequately, including fractured wings, and damaged eyes and legs.

Soiled bird cages were found piled on top of each other in the garden, more than 20 dead birds were found in a bin at the rear of the garden including a dead buzzard and a falcon was found with its left eye missing in a filthy cage with no water.

Carol Ann Gravenor, 67, of Coed Main, Caerphilly, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on January 11 after previously pleading guilty to six offences under the Animal Welfare Act at a hearing on December 14.

Gravenor admitted failing to take steps to ensure the needs of the 26 birds were met as required - as well as five offences relating to causing unnecessary suffering to 17 birds.

She was sentenced to a lifetime animal ban, which she cannot appeal for two years, and 14 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay £300 and a £154 victim surcharge.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said when he arrived at the premises with RSPCA animal rescue officer (ARO) Ellie West he first saw a dead pigeon by the rear fence and also a dead jackdaw floating in a pond.

A cardboard box on a kitchen unit also held Jackdaw with an injured eye.

In the garden there were two sheds, one with a cage containing a peregrine falcon with its left eye missing and another with eight pigeons. Both cages were soiled and had no water. In the second shed were a buzzard and an eagle owl. Most of the cages were too small for the birds to fully spread out their wings.

In a written statement, ARO West said some birds had to be euthanised at the scene, including a jackdaw with bruising and swelling to the right eye, which was unable to close its beak due to a growth in its mouth, and a peregrine falcon with a sunken left eye and broken tail feathers.

All birds - alive and dead - were then taken to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre where they were assessed by a wildlife vet.

The birds were examined, and five live pigeons were deemed fit to be given the chance of rehabilitation and housed in an isolation room with food and water. All other remaining birds were put to sleep on serious welfare grounds.

In mitigation, the court heard Gravenor had only intended to help birds and animals, but had been “overwhelmed” and “swamped” by the situation.

It was also said the dead birds stored in a bin had been collected by Gravenor from a butcher’s shop. The butcher - he claimed - had contacted her to take them away after finding the birds’ bodies above his shop.

Following sentencing inspector Hogben said: “Keeping and rehabilitating wild birds is a huge commitment requiring specialist knowledge, husbandry, equipment and accommodation.

“While most rescues and sanctuary owners start out with the best intentions, sadly, vulnerable animals entering these establishments can sometimes end up in even worse situations than they were in already, with sanctuary owners ending up in situations not realising the severity of the problems with their establishments until it is too late.

“In this case we appreciate the well-meaning intentions to help rescue and rehabilitate wild birds in need. However, it is always imperative to seek prompt veterinary care, including seeking advice on whether birds can be successfully rehabilitated, whilst also housing any birds in an appropriate and clean environment - and clearly the consequences of failing to do that here were serious for the birds involved.

“We would urge any sanctuary owners who are struggling to seek help - and to be aware of and understand all relevant legislation, and to take note of the Welsh Government's Code of Best Practice for Animal Welfare Establishments.”