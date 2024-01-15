Mabon ap Gwynfor argued the current planning system has been created to favour developers, not communities.

The Plaid Cymru politician, who is a former Denbighshire councillor, raised concerns about local development plans (LDPs) which are used to guide planning decisions. In Wrexham councillors were threatened with jail if they didn't adopt an LDP - despite disagreeing with it.

During the short debate on Wednesday, January 10, he cited Vienna as an international example of best practice, with the system putting people and communities at its heart.

Mr Gwynfor warned about a risk of overdevelopment in South East and North East Wales, while there is a shortage of development and depopulation in the west.

But Julie James, Wales’ climate change minister, who is responsible for planning, said: “Not to adopt and keep under review a local development plan would be an abdication of the primary responsibility of a local planning authority.”

Ms James told the Senedd that UK Government austerity has had a big impact.

She said Audit Wales found a 50 per cent real-terms fall in planning budgets since 2008-09 with net spending falling from £45 million to £22.8 million in 2017-18.

Calling for collaboration between councils, the minister suggested having 25 planning authorities is unsustainable given declining professional and financial resources.