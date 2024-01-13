The walkout, which commences at 7am on Monday, January 15, and concludes at 7am on Thursday, January 18, comes after the British Medical Association rejected the Welsh Government’s offer of a five per cent pay rise.

Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said: “It’s a concern for NHS leaders that this industrial action will be taking place on one of the most pressurised weeks of the year, following recent weeks of significant winter pressures.

“Inevitably there will be a knock-on effect on the NHS’s capacity to perform the balancing act of winter pressures versus making inroads into the elective backlog.

“Staff and managers have therefore been undertaking significant contingency planning to prepare for the industrial action, including working hard to fill rota gaps and rearrange existing non-urgent appointments and operations.

“NHS leaders know staff do not take the decision to strike lightly, as we all know the impact it has on patients and colleagues. The focus is now on mitigating risks as far as possible.”

Mr Hughes has asked patients to attend their appointments as usual, unless contacted to say otherwise, and call 999 in serious, life-threatening cases.