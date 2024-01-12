The Met Office and BBC Weather have both forecast snow next week - Monday, January 15 to Sunday, January 21 - which will impact areas right across the UK.

The weather may even cause potential disruptions, the Met Office added.

Parts of South Wales, including Ebbw Vale and Monmouth, will see "light" snow next week according to BBC Weather predictions.

Will the UK get snow this winter?





So if you're looking forward to seeing more snow next week, here's when you can expect it.

Will it snow in Newport and South Wales next week?





The Met Office long-range forecast, which looks at the forecast for January 16 to 25, said there was the potential for snow, sleet and wintery showers next week while there was an "increasing risk" of potential disruptions brought on by the cold weather.

The Met Office long-range forecast said: "Cold with wintry showers affecting northwestern coasts, with showers moving inland especially in the north, clearer in the south.

"Potential for more persistent snow through Tuesday in the northwest.

"There is risk of unsettled weather pushing in from the south through midweek, potentially leading to areas of snow and sleet where it meets the colder air across the country.

"Confidence is low regards the timing of the arrival of any such disturbance, but there is an increasing risk of something potentially disruptive at some point in this period.

"Widespread frosts continue by night with wintry showers from the northwest between further potential pulses of snow as weather fronts move in from the west these likely drawing in milder conditions by next weekend."

How to drive safely in snow and ice

The BBC Weather forecast for next week shows periods of light snow in areas including:

Cwmbran

Monmouth

Ebbw Vale

Blackwood

There is light snow forecast in the early hours of Friday (January 19) morning for the areas mentioned above, while Newport will get a few hours of sleet.

RECOMMENDED READING:

While more light snow and sleet has been forecast, by BBC Weather for Ebbw Vale and Blackwood on Saturday (January 20) morning between 7am and midday.

Cwmbran and Monmouth will also see periods of sleet next Saturday.

You can see the full forecast on the BBC Weather website.