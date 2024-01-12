Applicant Starburst UK Ltd wants to knock down a large unit in the Prince of Wales Industrial Estate and replace it with eight smaller units.

The total floorspace of the new units will be slightly larger than the existing building, plans show.

In a statement to the council, planning agent Thomas Quille of DPP UK Ltd said the redevelopment could “make an important contribution towards job creation and economic growth” in the area.

DPP said the proposed construction would be “in keeping with the locality and will, therefore, have no detrimental impact upon the amenity of neighbouring properties”.

Some 27 parking spaces will be provided at the site, as well as bike storage.

Council planners noted the design of the proposed building was “acceptable”, and no neighbours had objected to the proposal during a consultation period.

The planning committee agreed on Wednesday, January 10, to approve planning permission subject to several conditions.