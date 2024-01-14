If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Leo, seven years old, male, Cocker Spaniel. Leo is a very handsome sweet boy who is a joy to be around. He loves to play with his kennel friends and enjoys a game of tug of war. He walks beautifully on a lead and harness and enjoys being out and about. Leo will need a home with a kind resident dog to help him settle into his new life and learn all about living in a home. Leo will need help learning new skills such as house training. Leo can live with older dog savvy children.

Margate, two years old, male, Cocker Spaniel cross Beagle. Margate is a stunning young boy. He is an active boy who would be an amazing addition to an active home. Margate is looking for an adult-only home to ensure he is set up for success in his new life. Margate can live with a female resident dog or can happily be an only dog in a home where he won’t be left alone for long periods.

Sheba, six years old, female, German Shepherd. Sheba has come from her breeder to find a loving home. She is nearly seven years old and is absolutely fantastic. She can walk on a lead already and cannot wait to have an active home where she can explore the big wide world with her adopter. Sheba is confident enough to live as an only dog in the right home. She will need to learn about house training.

Jess, 6 years old, female, German Shorthaired Pointer. Jess is a fabulous happy girl who is looking for an active home. She has never known life without the company of other dogs and enjoys their company so she can live with confident resident dog/s. We will review if Jess could possibly be an only dog in the next week. She has never lived in a home before so will need help learning new skills such as house training.

Ruby, seven years old, female, French Bulldog. Ruby has come to us from a home through no fault of her own. Ruby can live with dog savvy children who are respectful of her needs. She can be an only dog or can live with resident dog/s that are laid back and happy to chill next to her. Ruby should be house trained but may need some help remembering this after being in kennels. Poor Ruby is so sad to be in kennels which is quite overwhelming for her and she can't wait to be back in a loving home.