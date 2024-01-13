THE WELSH Government has promised a grant towards a structural survey and detailed historic building record for Ruperra Castle.
Built in 1626, it is one of only a handful of Pageant castles still standing in 21st century Britain.
The monument is now in the hands of a private owner and has fallen into disrepair.
In October, Senedd members debated a motion calling for conservation plans to be made compulsory for scheduled monuments at risk such as Ruperra Castle.
The petition received 10,580 signatures and the Welsh Government has now promised action.
Delyth Jewell, deputy leader of Plaid Cymru in the Senedd, said the party would like to pay tribute to the campaigners behind the Ruperra Castle campaign, adding: “They have worked so hard to keep this issue in the forefront of people’s minds.”
“This is a welcome breakthrough in the journey to safeguard Ruperra Castle. We need to prevent losing sites and buildings of such significance because buildings are more than bricks; they bring our history to life. We should cherish our ancient monuments because they carry our local stories in their stones,” said Ms Jewell.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here