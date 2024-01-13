Built in 1626, it is one of only a handful of Pageant castles still standing in 21st century Britain.

The monument is now in the hands of a private owner and has fallen into disrepair.

In October, Senedd members debated a motion calling for conservation plans to be made compulsory for scheduled monuments at risk such as Ruperra Castle.

The petition received 10,580 signatures and the Welsh Government has now promised action.

Delyth Jewell, deputy leader of Plaid Cymru in the Senedd, said the party would like to pay tribute to the campaigners behind the Ruperra Castle campaign, adding: “They have worked so hard to keep this issue in the forefront of people’s minds.”

“This is a welcome breakthrough in the journey to safeguard Ruperra Castle. We need to prevent losing sites and buildings of such significance because buildings are more than bricks; they bring our history to life. We should cherish our ancient monuments because they carry our local stories in their stones,” said Ms Jewell.