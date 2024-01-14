Brooklyn Clarke from Newport committed his crimes against his victim when he was aged 16 and 17 and she “bravely stood up to him”.

The defendant, who is now 19, was also caught with child abuse images on his mobile phone, prosecutor Clare Wilks told Cardiff Crown Court.

In a victim impact statement the underage girl described the offences against her as “weird and scary”.

Clarke, of Halle Close, admitted sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child by touching and causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.

He also pleaded guilty to making a category B indecent photograph of a child and possession of a category A indecent photograph of a child.

The defendant has no previous convictions.

Stephen Thomas representing Clarke said: “He has not tried to minimise what he has done.

“The defendant has no history of offending and has not done so since.

“There was no grooming behaviour.”

The court was told Clarke had been suffering from “depressive symptoms and social anxiety” and had been the victim of bullying.

Judge Paul Hobson said to the defendant: “You pulled down her pants and her underwear, exposed yourself to her and touched her breasts over her clothing.

“You touched her vagina and took pictures of yourself doing so.

“I’m sure you knew what you were doing was wrong.

“You incited her to commit oral sex but that was stopped thanks to her bravery in standing up to you.”

The judge added: “You were and are particularly immature.

“There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in your case.”

Clarke was sentenced to a three-year community order.

He must attend a sex offender rehabilitation programme and was made the subject of a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant has to register as a sex offender for 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Clarke was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact his victim.