Studies by various researchers have come up with the conclusion that this city in South Wales is in the top five for the most McDonalds fast food branches per resident, behind four English locations.

These locations are in London Westminster, Cannock Chase in Staffordshire, Bolsover and West Dunbartonshire.

McDonalds branch with drive-thru

4.4 McDonalds branches per 100k residents

All McDonalds restaurants in Newport have received a food hygiene rating of '5' - da iawn, very good (Image: Food Standards Agency)

The figures given by the Reach Data Unit of Food Standards Agency (FSA) for Newport say the city of Newport has 4.4 McDonalds branches for every 100,000 residents.

This has been confirmed by data on the Food Standards Agency, which says there are seven branches of McDonalds in Newport, South Wales (see the full list below).

The 2021 Census by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that Newport’s population in 2021 was 159,600.

The McDonalds capital of Wales

This means that for every 100,000 people, there are around 4.4 McDonalds branches.

Seven branches exist across Newport.

These have been listed below, together with their food hygiene ratings (Food Standards Agency figures).

All seven have received 5/5 as their food hygiene rating.

McDonalds Newport

Newport Retail Park Seven Stiles Avenue, NP19 4QR

Hygiene rating: 5 (very good)

Unit 1, Afon Ebbw Road Rogerstone, NP10 9HZ

Hygiene rating: 5 (very good)

Asda, Pencarn Way Duffryn, NP10 8XL

Hygiene rating: 5 (very good)

Harlech Retail Park Cardiff Road, NP20 3BA

Hygiene rating: 5 (very good)

Lyne Road, South Wales NP20 5JG

Hygiene rating: 5 (very good)

Chepstow Road NP18 2NX

Hygiene rating: 5 (very good)

35 High Street NP20 1GF

Hygiene rating: 5 (very good)

Newport has certainly earned its title of being the McDonalds capital of Wales, given there are 4.4 McDonalds branches per 100,000 residents in the city.

More branches can be found in areas of Cwmbran, Pontypool, Ebbw Vale and Blackwood.