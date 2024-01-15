On August 15 last year a warrant was carried out at Lost Souls, an animal sanctuary in Rogiet, Monmouthshire, after complaints were made about the business, including allegations of neglect.

Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed it took 82 animals into their possession - of which 11 dogs had to be put to sleep after being assessed in relation to their welfare.

Jayne Watts from One Dog at a Time Rescue is one of those whose dogs were at the site, and is ‘desperate to get their dogs Yogi and Balou returned to them’ and said the not knowing is torture.

Ms Watts has held a memorial for the 11 dogs that were killed.

A memorial for the 11 dogs who were put to sleep (Image: Jayne Watts)

In response Monmouthshire County Council said they ‘are currently working with rescue organisations that can support all dogs throughout their lifetime.’

Ms Watts said: “A memorial took place on Sunday December 17 for the 11 souls that were brutally killed in the raid on August 15.

“We still have not heard any anything of the condition and whereabouts of our two boys along with the other 69 that were taken.

“We only have a picture of them, after much correspondence, of our two boy taken back in August when they first arrive in kennels after the raid.

“Monmouthshire County Council refuse to even give us the minimum of an update, we don’t know if they are dead or alive.

“The not knowing is torture.”

In December 2023, Lisa Loops told the Argus that she had been working hard to reunite the dogs with some of their former owners, but has said she is concerned over the current situation of the animals.

Memorial for the dogs killed in the raid (Image: Jayne Watts)

MS Loops said: “I wonder if some dogs have passed away. I feel like we have been given false hope.

“Where are these dogs living when the rescue homes are full? The owners have no closure. Something isn’t right."

In September, 2023 the sanctuary claimed that two of the dogs killed were 12-year-old Audrey, who had lived in the sanctuary for 7 years and two-year-old Ralph.

A spokesperson from Lost Souls Sanctuary said: “At least two of the dogs killed on the site were known to be nervous but non-aggressive. One of those dogs, called Audrey, was well known to the dog rescue community because she had been the subject of a search when she went missing from a kennels back in 2016.

Audrey is one of the dogs that is believed to have been killed (Image: Lost Souls Sanctuary)

“She had been placed in the sanctuary for her own protection and safety following this search. Audrey had lived in the sanctuary for 7 years and it was her home. She was 12 years old when she died.

“The second dog Ralph had been at the sanctuary since April 2023 and was still under assessment. Much loved by the owner and volunteers, he was two years old when he was killed. He was also a very nervous dog with no aggressive characteristics.”

Ralph is also believed to have been killed (Image: Lost Souls Sanctuary)

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “Our team has been working to rehome all dogs.

“We are currently working with rescue organisations that can support all dogs throughout their lifetime. Before any are rehomed, the rescue organisations will undertake behavioural assessments of the dogs and will undertake home checks.

“This will ensure all dogs are placed in suitable homes. Due to the ongoing process, no further comments will be made at this stage.”