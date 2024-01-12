The rural crime team, which deals with incidents spanning agricultural, wildlife and heritage issues, also revealed that two dogs had been shot dead in the first 11 days of January alone.

Six further sheep have been seriously injured and two more dogs are “facing destruction”.

The rural crime team posted an image of two bloodied sheep, one with a wound under its eye – and the other eye blurred from the picture – to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, January 11.

They said: “Attended yet another unnecessary livestock attack today!

“That’s now six sheep killed, six seriously injured, two dogs shot dead and two more facing destruction so far in January alone!

“Imperative that dog owners keep dogs secure when unattended to prevent escape or roaming.”