The Royal Mail, in Mill Street, opposite the mainline railway station in Newport, was most recently converted to a coffee house. But although it may have come to the end of the line as a pub, it could well have a first class future.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which is selling the property, said: "The former public house is a substantial detached building that has in recent years been converted to provide an eight room House of Multiple Occupation (HMO).

"There is also a self-contained flat and the ground floor retail unit which most recently traded as a coffee shop. This space may well offer scope for alternative commercial uses or for change of use to residential, subject to necessary planning consents.

"The property is in a great location close to Newport city centre and just across the tracks from the railway station, which can be accessed by using a recently completed £10.5 million footbridge linking Devon Place to Queensway. The station has direct links to Cardiff and Bristol and London.

"The former pub is adjacent to a former Royal Mail building and latterly hi-tech factory which has now been converted into 55,000 sq ft modern office complex."

Currently the HMO property offers an entrance, communal lounge with stairs to the first floor where there are the eight bedrooms and communal kitchen and bathrooms.

There is a storage room, a rear yard and scope for parking

The Royal Mail pub, which is being offered at the next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale, which starts at noon on Tuesday, January 30, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, February 1, has a guide price of £330,000-plus.