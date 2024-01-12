Gwent Police received a report of an alleged car theft at around 9.20pm yesterday, January 11.

Officers spotted the allegedly-stolen vehicle at around 11.40pm and a short pursuit ensued.

The car collided with a telephone pole on the A449 near Little Mill. A 36-year-old man left the scene on foot and was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being found by police.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The incident will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal procedures, the force has said.

Gwent Police has asked anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information, including dashcam footage, to call 101, quoting 2400012534.

