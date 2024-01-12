The Swansea-based criminals have been brought to justice after it took four years and two trials.

The five men were sent to prison at the city’s crown court by Judge Catherine Richards:

Suleman Miskry, 30, from London, 13 years

Sameh Mohamed, 24, from London, four years and 11 months

Chris Marston, 22, from Swansea, three years and one month

Adrian Edokpolar, 21, from London, two years and five months

Christopher John, 23, from Swansea, two years and two months

The police investigation began in April 2020 when officers stopped Mohamed in Swansea following reports of drug dealing in the area.

When he was searched drugs were recovered and he was arrested.

A further search of his home resulted in Miskry being found there along with cash, cannabis, ketamine, cocaine, mobile phones and paraphernalia associated with drug supply.

Both men were posing as students at Swansea University and were supplying drugs to the student population in the city.

Unbeknown to officers at the time, they were brothers and were from London.

In April 2021 both Miskry and Mohammed appeared at Swansea Crown Court for trial.

However, the trial was stopped by the judge after Miskry presented new evidence for his alibi.

This included flight receipts and other proof that he was not in the country at the time of the offences.

Both men were subsequently bailed and a retrial arranged.

In September 2021 a substantial amount of drugs were recovered from student accommodation in the Uplands area.

Miskry and Mohammed were living in the property directly next door to where the drugs were recovered.

Phones recovered from provided further evidence of a significant and organised county lines operation.

Miskry and Mohammed were arrested and charged for a second time.

Thorough interrogation of Miskry’s phone recovered pdf images relating to the alibi evidence used in the first trial.

It appeared that the pdf documents had been digitally altered by Miskry to provide false alibi evidence.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and charged.

Christopher Marston, 22, Adrian Edokpolar, 21, and Christopher John, 23, were also arrested as a result of evidence linking them to the organised drug supply.

Four of the men pleaded guilty, while Miskry entered a not guilty plea.

Following a four-week trial he was convicted of all 24 charges.

Detective Inspector Marc Gardner said: “This was a complex and protracted investigation conducted by the Swansea organised crime team.

“It involved countless lines of enquiry and was expertly conducted by Detective Constable Andrew Henderson.

“The team’s relentless and determined investigative approach to this case resulted in exceptional results.”